Police: Man killed after shooting erupts near SEPTA station in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A Sunday morning shooting claimed the life of one man in Philadelphia's Frankford section.
Police found the victim when responding to the area near a SEPTA station on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue.
He was suffering from several gunshots wounds, and pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
Several parts of the station were taped off as police investigated the scene, but further details of the shooting have yet to be released.