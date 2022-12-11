Police: Man killed after shooting erupts near SEPTA station in Frankford

article

A Sunday morning shooting claimed the life of one man in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Police found the victim when responding to the area near a SEPTA station on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue.

He was suffering from several gunshots wounds, and pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Several parts of the station were taped off as police investigated the scene, but further details of the shooting have yet to be released.