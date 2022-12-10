Man, 33, critical after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia

article

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 12:45 a.m., on the 5500 block of West Thompson Street.

The victim was brought to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, in Darby, in a private vehicle. According to authorities, he had been shot twice in his hip.

He was then transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.