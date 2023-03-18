Police: Man shot dead in car; 3 suspects spotted fleeing outside Southwest Philly apartments
PHILADELPHIA - Three suspects are being sought after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning.
The 38-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat when police arrived to the 7700 block of Lindbergh Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was directly outside the International City Apartments.
Police say three male suspected were seen fleeing the area in a gray Jeep Liberty after the shooting.
A car with several bullet holes, and a blown out driver's side window was being investigated by police.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.