Police: Man shot dead in car; 3 suspects spotted fleeing outside Southwest Philly apartments

Three suspects are being sought after a man was found shot and killed inside a car in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The 38-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat when police arrived to the 7700 block of Lindbergh Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was directly outside the International City Apartments.

Police say three male suspected were seen fleeing the area in a gray Jeep Liberty after the shooting.

A car with several bullet holes, and a blown out driver's side window was being investigated by police.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.