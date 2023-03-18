More than 20 shots fired in triple shooting leaving 3 men critical in Belmont, police say

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day weekend began with more violence as gunfire erupted into a triple shooting in the city's Belmont section late Friday night.

More than 20 shell casings were found when police responded to the scene of the shooting on the 1100 block of North 40th Street just before midnight.

Police say three men were struck, and transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

All three victims are said to be in critical condition: a 28-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach; a 23-year-old was shot in the chest; and a "John Doe" was struck multiple times in the stomach.

MORE HEADLINES:

No arrests have been made, but a gun was recovered in the private vehicle at the hospital.

A motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.