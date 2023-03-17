Man, 28, charged in pair of Philadelphia stabbings that happened days apart

article

A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed two people blocks apart in less than a week.

DShawn Crawford, 28, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attemper murder, aggravated assault, and related charges.

Police believe on Feb. 24 Crawford stabbed a man in the head and body around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 5th and Huntingdon streets.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department found the victim unresponsive in the road and brought him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Days later, on Mar. 2, Crawford is accused of stabbing 43-year-old Marcos Torres Rivera to death near the 2600 block of North 4th Street just after 3 a.m.

Rivera suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest and died at Temple University Hospital shortly after being taken there by responding medics.

Investigators have not provided a possible motive for the stabbings.