Police: Man shot in eye in Fairmount
PHILADELPHIA - A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the eye in the Fairmount section of the city.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Kelly and Brewery Hill Drives.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Former security guard arrested after allegedly punching man at SEPTA station
- Police: Motorcyclist killed after losing control, striking car on Kelly Drive
- Pat's Steak Shooting: Preliminary hearing in fatal shooting scheduled for continuance in October
- Triple shooting on Center City street captured on surveillance video
- Man brutally beaten outside Columbus Boulevard restaurant, family says
Police say they took the victim to Temple University Hospital.
There is no word yet on his condition or on any arrests.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement