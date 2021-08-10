Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot in eye in Fairmount

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man shot in eye in Fairmount

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the eye in the Fairmount section of the city.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the eye in the Fairmount section of the city.  

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Kelly and Brewery Hill Drives. 

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say they took the victim to Temple University Hospital.

There is no word yet on his condition or on any arrests.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 
 