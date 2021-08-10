Police: Man shot in eye in Fairmount

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the eye in the Fairmount section of the city.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Kelly and Brewery Hill Drives.

Police say they took the victim to Temple University Hospital.



There is no word yet on his condition or on any arrests.

