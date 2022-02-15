Police: Man shot in neck, stomach in North Philadelphia expected to survive
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is expected to survive after he was shot twice in the stomach and neck Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.
According to investigators, the 33-year-old victim was driven to Episcopal Hospital after being shot on the 3000 block of North Orkney Street around 2:30 p.m.
The victim, whose name was not shared by police, was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Investigators have not said what sparked the broad daylight shooting.
No information on a possible suspect was provided.
