Police: Man shot in parking lot of hotel in Wynnefield Heights
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel on Presidental Boulevard near City Line Avenue.
Police believe it’s a domestic incident.
According to police, a woman was inside the hotel with a man who they believe is the shooter when a 35-year-old man, also involved with the woman, showed up to confront them. A physical altercation ensued, police say.
Police were told by witnesses, one of the men retrieved the gun from a vehicle and chased the victim around the parking lot, firing between five and six shots.
According to police, a 35-year-old man was hit in the arm and drove himself to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
