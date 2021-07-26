Police: Man shot in parking lot of hotel in Wynnefield Heights

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel on Presidental Boulevard near City Line Avenue.

Police believe it’s a domestic incident.

According to police, a woman was inside the hotel with a man who they believe is the shooter when a 35-year-old man, also involved with the woman, showed up to confront them. A physical altercation ensued, police say.

Police were told by witnesses, one of the men retrieved the gun from a vehicle and chased the victim around the parking lot, firing between five and six shots.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was hit in the arm and drove himself to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter