Police: Man shot in the head dies on way to hospital, suspect sought in North Philadelphia

A man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning, but quickly succumbed to his injuries after being shot in North Philadelphia.

Police say the man was shot in the head on the 1400 block of Girard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. He died on his way to the hospital.

Several shell casings were reportedly found outside his home.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene. He is described as being 6 feet tall and wearing sweatpants.