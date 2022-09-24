Man, 22, critical after shooting in East Falls, police say

article

A 22-year-old man is in critical after a shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood and a barricade situation is declared.

Philadelphia police officials say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of McMichael Street Saturday night, around 8 p.m.

The victim was shot in the head, according to authorities. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

While police were on scene investigating, a man was seen running into the area. Police declared a barricade situation a short time later, just after 8:15 p.m.

A little after 9:30, SWAT cleared a building they believed the man was holed up in. After sweeping the building, they did not find the man and the barricade situation ended.

The investigation is active. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.