Police: Man shot multiple times, killed in West Philadelphia; suspects sought

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in West Philadelphia.

Officers responded to a call about a person with a gun at approximately 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Dunlap section of the city.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 24-year-old male victim on the highway. He was suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and legs.

The victim was taken to Penn-Prebsyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.

The scene was held, no weapon recovered and no arrest was made. However, police say the suspects are possibly two black men who were wearing black clothing.

A man was stopped for investigation but there is no further information at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.