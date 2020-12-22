Police: Man shot multiple times while driving on highway

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting incident early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on the 800 block of Wynnewood Road, on the highway, at approximately 4:03 a.m.

A 34-year-old black man suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and a graze wound to the stomach.

He was able to drive himself to 63rd Street and City Avenue where he flagged down police for help.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrest has been made and no weapons were recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Southwest Detectives Division.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest