Kensington double shooting kills man, 24; injures 21-year-old woman

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m.

Four men approached the vehicle and opened fire on the two, striking the woman three times in her leg, while shooting the man once in his neck and multiple times in his upper body.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The man died at the hospital, while the woman was placed in stable condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.