Police: Man steals over $1,700 worth of cigarettes from Bensalem Wawa

Bensalem police say they are searching for a man accused of stealing over $1,700 worth of cigarettes from a Wawa.

The theft was caught on surveillance video on August 17 at the store located on the 1500 block of Bristol Pike.

According to police, the man went behind the register, opened up a cabinet and took out a box that contained 10 boxes of Newport cigarettes and 10 boxes of Parliament cigarettes. The total value of the cigarettes is $1771.00.

Police say the man fled in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information about, please call Bensaem police at 215-633-3719.



