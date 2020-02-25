Police: Man threatened to shoot children outside Montgomery County school

article

Police have arrested a man who they say threatened to shoot children outside a Montgomery County school.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at St. Paul's Nursery School and Day Care Center on the 800 block of Church Road in Springfield Township.

After making contact with the man, police arrested him for allegedly making terroristic threats.

RELATED STORIES:

Montgomery County woman gets 12½ to 25 years in grandmother’s stabbing death

Driver, vehicle sought after fatal hit-and-run in Jenkintown

Advertisement

DA: Man shot and killed after forcing his way into Montgomery County home

The man, who has yet to be identified, is awaiting arraignment.

Police said there is no threat to the school or children, and no weapons were in the man's possession. Officials also said the man never made entry into the school.

___

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP