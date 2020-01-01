article

A New Year’s Eve shooting in a Northeast Philadelphia home that left two people dead appears to have been a murder-suicide, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Frontenac Street.

A 36-year-old woman was found dead in the home, authorities said, while a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the head was taken to a hospital where he later died. Their names and further details about them have not been released.

While the shooting remains under an investigation, authorities said it appears the man may have shot the woman and then used the gun on himself.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Three shooting deaths on New Year's Eve made 2019 the city’s deadliest year in a decade. Outside of the murder-suicide, police said one man was fatally shot near Temple University Hospital and another in the Hunting Park section.

Police tallied 356 slayings in 2019, three more than the year prior. The count had fallen to about 250 to 275 homicides annually from 2013 to 2016.

Police said they made arrests in just over half the homicide cases of 2019.

Separately, they said more than 1,450 people were shot in the city throughout the year.

Philadelphia, with about 1.5 million people, has more homicides than New York City, which has five times as many people but stricter gun laws.

