Police: Man, woman fatally shot inside 'flophouse' in West Philadelphia

Police say a man and woman were gunned down inside a "flophouse" early Thursday morning in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said a man and a woman were found shot inside the living room of a home. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene, Small said.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with several gunshot wounds to the torso and groin, according to investigators. Police said the man later died from his injuries.

Small told reporters that the property appears to be a "flophouse" with boarded-up windows. Several men that were inside the home when police arrived were interviewed by detectives, according to Small.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter