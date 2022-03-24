Police: Manager fatally shoots robbery suspect who tried to hold up Philadelphia Dollar General with fake gun

article

Authorities say a store employee shot and killed a would-be robber who brandished a fake gun Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Dollar General on the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 9 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

Police Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that a 36-year-old man approached the store counter and demanded money from a female clerk. The clerk alerted a store manager that a robbery was happening and the manager tried to talk to the suspect.

Pace said the suspect continued to demand money from the register and threatened to shoot the store employees. He then pulled out a "makeshift weapon" that Pace said was shaped like a gun and was covered in plastic.

The store manager fired two shots, one of which fatally struck the suspect in the head, according to Pace. The manager is licensed to carry a firearm, investigators said.

Both the clerk and employee were taken to the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit to provide statements, but Pace said after reviewing store surveillance their accounts are legitimate.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

