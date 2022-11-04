Police: 3 men killed in 2 separate West Philadelphia shootings overnight

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating two separate shootings in West Philadelphia that left three men dead on Friday morning.

Police say the first shooting occurred on the 200 block of S Saint Bernard Street and officers received 911 calls reporting gunshots just after midnight.

Responding officers found two men in a car bleeding from the head and medics pronounced them both dead at 12:26 a.m., authorities say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the vehicle the men were in was shot multiple times.

Investigators say two spent shell casings were found outside the vehicle and the man in the passenger seat had a weapon in his lap.

Small says the car's engine was still running when officers responded to the scene.

A West Philadelphia shooting on Saint Bernard Street left two men dead, police say.

Both victims remain John Does as police continue to investigate.

According to Small, just before 1 a.m., officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting victim on S 58th Street.

Police say they found a 28-year-old man laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m., according to officials.

Authorities say they found a blood trail leading to Cecil Street, where officers found two spent shell casings.

Investigators believe the man was shot on Cecil Street before walking or running to 58th Street where he collapsed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.