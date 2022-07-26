Police: Mini-mart employee, homeless man and bystander struck by bullets from Kensington drive-by shooting

Three men were hospitalized early Tuesday morning after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Kensington, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue.

When police and medics arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition, per police.

Investigators later learned that a 25-year-old man and a 49-year-old man showed up at Episcopal Hospital with gunshot wounds, police say.

According to Small, the 25-year-old was shot in the hand and leg and the 49-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Authorities say they know all three victims were shot on the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue.

According to officials, the 25-year-old was inside a mini-mart playing lottery games when he was struck by stray gunfire.

Small says the 49-year-old is homeless and was asleep on the street when he was also struck.

Authorities say the 34-year-old who was shot is an employee of the minimart who was outside talking to customers when he was shot.

At least five gunshots were fired, according to police.

The mini-mart has cameras and captured the shooting, Small says.

According to investigators, the surveillance shows a light-colored four-door Sedan going north on Kensington Avenue with a person firing the gun from the back seat of the driver's side.