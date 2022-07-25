Mother who was shot in the head in West Philadelphia quadruple shooting awakes from coma

A young Philadelphia mother who was shot in the head during a quadruple shooting that also injured her 2-year-old child awoke from a coma Monday night. The family is pleading for the gun violence to end as she continues her long road to recovery.

On July 13th, police say they responded to Creighton Street and Wyalusing Avenue where multiple shots were fired. Authorities say four people suffered gunshot wounds, including three people who were sitting in a car as gunfire erupted.

Police say 26-year-old, Briana Rideout suffered a gunshot wound to her head as she was sitting in the passenger's seat of a car. The driver of the car, Rideout's cousin, suffered a gunshot wound to her lower back, according to authorities.

Rideout's two children were in the back seat of the car when at least 10 shots were fired. Her 2-year-old son was struck in the leg, while her 6-year-old son was reportedly not shot. Authorities say they transported the 2-year-old to Children's Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

The other three victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital where all, but Rideout were placed in stable condition.

The mother of two was placed in critical condition and remained in a coma until Monday night. Her children have remained in the care of their grandparents while their mother has been recovering in the hospital.

"It’s sad to have to comfort them and let them know that she’s getting better, she’s sick right now, and she’s getting better, so it’s crazy," said grandmother, Shirley Moore.

Moore says she had to stop working in order to care for her grandchildren, and she fears that her daughter will not be able to fully care for them with her injuries.

"I gotta take care of my grandkids and I had to stop working. It’s stressful, not sleeping, and it changed her life. We don’t know what the outcome is going to be with it. It just doesn’t make sense," Moore said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family in their journey.

"Can y'all please stop with the guns, it's ridiculous," said Moore. "You're hurting more than the person you're after. Learn how to talk. Learn how to be a man and talk it out."

Authorities say no arrests have been made in connection to this incident, and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.