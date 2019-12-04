Police: Multiple reports of bear sighting in Wilmington, New Castle County

Delaware officials are warning the public of reports of a black bear sighting in North Wilmington and New Castle County.

The sightings occurred between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday. The locations reported, from earliest to latest, were I-95 near the I-495 split, Manor Avenue at Philadelphia Pike and I-95 near Concord Pike.

No direct encounters or injuries have been reported at this time.

The Delaware State Police is working with the Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police regarding the sightings.

Officials also believe there is more than one bear roaming around Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

The sightings began last Friday when a black bear was spotted wandering across a driveway in Radnor Township. Over the weekend, Marple Township police posted a video on its Facebook page of the bear strolling up to the front door of a home.

"Attempts will be made to live-capture the bear if located and transport it to more suitable habitat out of state within the bear’s normal range," Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said in a statement.

Anyone who sees a bear or other wild animal is urged not to approach it, alert and shelter others near them and immediately call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.