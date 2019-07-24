Police: NJ woman indicted in starvation death of dog left alone for month

article

A New Jersey woman has been indicted in the death of her dog, who authorities say she left alone for a month without enough food or water to survive.

Nora Seay, 34, of Sayreville, was charged with causing bodily injury resulting in the death to a living animal by failing to provide necessary care.

The indictment was handed up following a presentation to the grand jury.

Seay was indicted following an investigation by Sayreville police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say Seay left her pomeranian, Lady, at her home on New Year’s Eve 2018 and didn’t return until the first week of February 2019.

“There was not a sufficient amount of food and water left for the dog in order for it to survive during her long absence,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Sgt. Daniel Ellmeyer of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444, or Det. Jason Mendelson of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-5948