Police: Pair of suspects followed man down street, shot him once in leg

Police say a man is recovering after being shot once in the leg when he confronted two men who had been following him down the street in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the 20-year-old victim was walking from Diamond Street to Broad Street around 1 a.m. when he noticed two men trailing him.

Police say when the victim turned around to ask why the men were following him, he was struck in the left shin with one of four gunshots.

The wounded victim reportedly made it to Broad Street when an unknown passerby noticed he was hurt and drove him to Temple Hospital. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Police are searching for two Black men, approximately 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-10. The men were reportedly wearing face masks and dark clothing at the time of the incident.

