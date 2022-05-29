Police: Person on a scooter critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Old City

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that resulted in a person riding a scooter hospitalized with critical injuries.

Crews were called to the intersection of 2nd and Arch Streets early Sunday, about 2:30, on the report of a vehicle and pedestrian crash.

Officials say an investigation reveals the pedestrian was riding a scooter at 2nd and Arch, when an unknown vehicle struck the scooter and drove away.

The victim was taken by medics to Jefferson Hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.

Authorities say the striking vehicle could have been a black Ford, though that remains under investigation.

Police continue to seek the driver and gather evidence in the investigation.