Police: Person on scooter hit and killed in North Philadelphia

A person who was riding a scooter has died after a collision with a car early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 5:50 a.m. at West Allegheny Avenue and North 2nd Street.

Police say the person riding the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision reportedly stayed on the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

