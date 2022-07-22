Police: Pick-up truck located in Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed cyclist, driver still sought

Authorities say a truck used in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia has been found, but they are still searching for the driver.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Nyier Cunningham was struck by a dark-colored pick-up near the intersection of 52nd Street and Wyalusing Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the crash and found Cunningham on the sidewalk suffering from injuries to his head and torso.

Cunningham was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, according to police. Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, because Cunningham was knocked out of his sneakers when he was hit.

Investigators on Friday afternoon said they found the truck near the intersection of Belmont Avenue & Thompson Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say they are still looking for the driver of the vehicle.