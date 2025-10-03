3 in custody after pursuit in Lower Merion, West Philadelphia prompts shelter-in-place

article

The Brief Three robbery suspects are in custody after a police pursuit promoted a shelter-in-place and lockdowns at nearby schools. Police say two of the suspects were arrested in Philadelphia and a third was arrested in Lower Merion Township. Police say there may be a fourth suspect, and they remained in the area continuing to search.



Three people were arrested after a police chase in West Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township prompted a shelter-in-place and lockdowns of area schools.

Police say at least one of the suspects was wanted by Philadelphia Police and the FBI in connection with another incident.

What we know:

The pursuit began on City Avenue near Bala Cynwyd shortly before noon Friday.

Philadelphia police say two of the suspects were later captured at 52nd and Parrish in West Philadelphia.

Lower Merion Police say they arrested the third suspect on Colwyn Lane. That suspect was wanted by the FBI and Philadelphia Police.

Lower Merion Police say they were continuing to search the area in case a fourth suspect remained at large.

The chase also involved multiple vehicles, and police say the two suspects arrested in Philadelphia were found in a ‘secondary vehicle’ and that one of the suspects was picked up by the other after the original pursuit.

The pursuit and ensuing search resulted in lockdowns of several schools in Lower Merion Township, as well as St. Joseph’s University.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released information about what prompted the original pursuit.

None of the suspects have been identified at this time.