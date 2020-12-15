Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
5
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County
High Wind Watch
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County

Police pursuit ends in crash, hour-long search for suspect in New Castle County

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police pursuit ends in crash in New Castle County

It took an hour for police to capture the suspect.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - An overnight police chase ended with a car crash and an hour-long search for the suspect.

The chase happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Christiana Road and Old Baltimore Pike in Christiana, Delaware.

State troopers were pursuing a car reportedly going nearly 100 miles per hour.

Officers say the driver collided with another vehicle, hopped out and ran into a wooded area nearby.

The driver was arrested about an hour later.

No word yet on any injuries to the driver who was hit.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest