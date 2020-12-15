Police pursuit ends in crash, hour-long search for suspect in New Castle County
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - An overnight police chase ended with a car crash and an hour-long search for the suspect.
The chase happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Christiana Road and Old Baltimore Pike in Christiana, Delaware.
State troopers were pursuing a car reportedly going nearly 100 miles per hour.
Officers say the driver collided with another vehicle, hopped out and ran into a wooded area nearby.
The driver was arrested about an hour later.
No word yet on any injuries to the driver who was hit.
