Police pursuit ends in crash, hour-long search for suspect in New Castle County

An overnight police chase ended with a car crash and an hour-long search for the suspect.

The chase happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Christiana Road and Old Baltimore Pike in Christiana, Delaware.

State troopers were pursuing a car reportedly going nearly 100 miles per hour.

Officers say the driver collided with another vehicle, hopped out and ran into a wooded area nearby.

The driver was arrested about an hour later.

No word yet on any injuries to the driver who was hit.

