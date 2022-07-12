Expand / Collapse search

Range Rover stolen from New Jersey driveway recovered on its way to Africa, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Stolen Range Rover found in Baltimore port, police say,

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A stolen Range Rover's alleged journey to Africa was abruptly interrupted by law enforcement on Monday.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a house in Washington Township, New Jersey.

It was recovered at a port in Baltimore by U.S. Customs agents, with Africa as its final destination, according to a Facebook post by Washington Township Police.

Police say a theft operation is targeting high-end vehicles across the state.  They continue to urge residents to secure their vehicles and homes.