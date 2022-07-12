Range Rover stolen from New Jersey driveway recovered on its way to Africa, police say
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A stolen Range Rover's alleged journey to Africa was abruptly interrupted by law enforcement on Monday.
Police say the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a house in Washington Township, New Jersey.
It was recovered at a port in Baltimore by U.S. Customs agents, with Africa as its final destination, according to a Facebook post by Washington Township Police.
Police say a theft operation is targeting high-end vehicles across the state. They continue to urge residents to secure their vehicles and homes.