Video: Police release new surveillance images of suspects wanted in deadly ambush near Roxborough HS

The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance images showing the suspects wanted in a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week.

This comes one day after police released the name and image of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, which left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.

Police say they found four teens, including two 14-year-olds, suffering from gunshot wounds. One 14-year-old had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

The second 14-year-old, identified as Nicolas Elizalde, was struck in the chest. He later died at Einstein Medical Center.

The other teens were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

One day after the shooting, officials released the first surveillance video, which shows five suspects getting out of a vehicle before they fired more than 60 shots at the group of teens as they walked down the street following a scrimmage at the high school.

The new surveillance video released Wednesday shows clearer images of some suspects' faces as they were inside a convenience store.

Authorities did not say when and where the surveillance was captured.

As the search for the suspects continues, police have located the light-colored Ford Explorer believed to have been used in the crime. Inside the car, investigators found a 9mm handgun casing and other evidence.

Captain Jason Smith told reporters on Tuesday that police also recovered a Chevy Impala that investigators believe was used to "chauffeur shooters back-and-forth to the Ford Explorer."

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $40,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously.