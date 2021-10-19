Police release video of shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Kensington
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in Kensington.
It happened on the 2700 block of Ruth Street shortly after midnight on Oct. 3.
According to police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed and a 35-year-old woman received a non-fatal injury.
(Philadelphia Police Department)
Four suspects fled in what police believe to be a black 2006-2007 Saturn Vue SUV with factory rims, a sunroof and a partial roof rack. All suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
RELATED: 2 men killed, 1 woman injured in overnight shootings across Philadelphia
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement