Police release video of shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Kensington

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in Kensington.

It happened on the 2700 block of Ruth Street shortly after midnight on Oct. 3.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed and a 35-year-old woman received a non-fatal injury.

Four suspects fled in what police believe to be a black 2006-2007 Saturn Vue SUV with factory rims, a sunroof and a partial roof rack. All suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

