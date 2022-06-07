Police scuba team pulls car from creek waters in Delaware park

article

A vehicle was recovered from a creek Monday by a scuba unit with Delaware State Police.

The car, a 1994 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled from Broad Creek in Philips Landing Park in Laurel.

Police say the boat was found below 16 feet of water. Photos appear to show the car being located towards the center of the creek.

The car has not been reported missing or stolen, according to police.

The car also appears to be smashed and eroded in photos posted to the Delaware State Police Facebook page.