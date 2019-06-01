Police search for 15-year-old missing from Juniata Park

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from Juniata Park.

Joanny Wyatt, 15, was last seen by her father on Friday at Revere Street and Robbins Avenue in Mayfair.

Wyatt, who lives on the 4300 block of I Street in Juniata Park, is described as 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a yellow shirt and black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding Wyatt's whereabouts is urged to call East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.