Police search for 2 men accused in string of Target thefts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Two men are accused in a string of Target thefts in five Pennsylvania counties and one store in New Jersey.

According to police, they are after high-price items, including electronics and appliances like Shark Robot vacuums.

Investigators tell FOX 29 thefts at Target stores seem to be up right now and masks add a challenge to their investigation.

Most of us are guilty of too many trips to Target, but police hope that will work to their advantage in helping identify these people.

Richland Township police say the men and a woman hit their Quakertown store three times on March 13, March 14, and March 17. The trio made off with at least $6,400 worth of merchandise, investigators say. They left the store in a white 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.

According to police, the two men were also caught on cameras at one store in Philadelphia, one in New Jersey, and stores in Pheonxville, Springfield, Wyncote, Malvern, and Wayne.

If you have any information, please contact police.

