Police search for gunman and getaway car in shooting of 2 teens in North Philly

Police are investigating a shooting near Temple’s campus that occurred just blocks from where a Temple University police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports shooting near 19th Street and Montgomery Avenue, in North Philadelphia, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot four times in the leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot once in the right forearm.

Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital. The 17-year-old was listed in critical condition.

According to officials, police believe the 17-year-old may have been targeted.

"You're walking home from school and it appears the guy is targeted. She's walking home from school and gets struck by gunfire. That's a parent's nightmare," said Captain James Kearney with the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group.

He was walking with two other males near 19th and Montgomery when two people in a 2012 gray Nissan Maxima pulled up, and a male passenger, dressed all in black and wearing a black mask, got out of the car, approached the 17-year-old victim and opened fire. After the young man was struck and fell, the shooter walked in closer and fired more shots at the victim.

Philadelphia police investigate a shooting that left a 17-year-old male in critical condition and a 13-year-old girl with a graze wound to her elbow.

"Once the male was hit he goes down. The male then got closer to him and fired some more," said Captain Kearney.

According to authorities, the 13-year-old girl was walking home from school and not with the 17-year-old victim. She heard gunshots and started to run and that's when she received the graze wound to her elbow.

The driver and the shooter fled the scene in the Maxima. The Maxima was missing a hubcap and had a temporary Pennsylvania paper license tag, reading 3901869.

"We're hoping that people have video and they contact us and if they recognize this car from whatever part of the city the car may be from," said Captain Kearney.

No weapon was recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are urging anyone with home surveillance video, or anyone with knowledge of the Nissan, the driver or the shooter to contact the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 215-686-8270.

"Sad. It's really sad but we're trying to help change the mindset of these people," said Jameelah Muhammad. She and Zakee Smith are crisis advocates with the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti-Violence Network.

"When stuff like that happens it can be traumatic to the whole community," said Muhammad. They came out immediately after the shooting to offer resources to neighbors.

"Because I'm a mother of four and I want mine to live. So, I want everybody else's to live," said Muhammad. They want residents to help take back their community.

"Parents get on the corner, kids can walk down the street and everybody's safe. A village can still raise a family so let's put it back together," said Smith.

The shooting occurred a short time before a planned on-campus vigil for Officer Chris Fitzgerald, the Temple University officer who was fatally shot near 18th and Montgomery streets over the weekend.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.