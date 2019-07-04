Police search for second suspect in kidnapping, murder of Camden man

Police are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of the 20-year-old grandson of a high-ranking Camden County official.

Detectives say the body of Curtis Jenkins III was found inside an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Liberty Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The discovery came a few hours after 32-year-old Brandon Beverly was charged with kidnapping counts. Officials upgraded the charges Wednesday to first-degree murder.

Jenkins was last seen Sunday night. His father said the alleged kidnappers called him Monday and sent photos of his son blindfolded and bound. The sender allegedly demanded 10 to 15 pounds of marijuana.

County police say they don't believe Jenkins' disappearance was a random act, but rather a "calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim." His manner of death was ruled homicide by asphyxiation.

On Friday, police sought the public's help to identify a second person of interest in the homicide. Investigators say Beverly and another unidentified man took part in a robbery on the 200 block of Kaighn Avenue on July 1; a day before the body of Jenkins was discovered.

Police describe the suspect as a black man wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts can contact investigators at 856-757-7042, or leave an annonymous tip through the StopIt app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.