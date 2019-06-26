Police search for suspect who set off explosive device in Olney

Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect they say detonated an explosive device in Olney last week.

The incident occurred back on June 19 around 7:45 p.m. on the 200 block of West Nedro Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a suspect drive up in an orange SUV and pull into a rear driveway. Once in the driveway, police say the suspect threw an unknown object at the rear of the property.

The suspect then drives off and the object explodes shortly after he drives off.

Police say the SUV may have been a Ford Fusion SE. Anyone who may recognize the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact police.