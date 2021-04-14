Police searching for couple that stole $5K worth of furniture from Bonefish Grill in Exton

article

The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft of patio furniture that happened at a Bonefish Grill in Exton.

The incident happened on March 29 on the 400 block of West Lincoln Highway.

Police were able to provide photograph evidence, which shows the male and female suspect arriving in a gray Dodge Caravan with a possible Pennsylvania registration plate.

In the picture, the male and female suspect can be seen removing patio furniture from outside of the business.

The total loss was valued at approximately $5,190.00.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the suspects is urged to submit a tip or contact Detective Anthony DeLuise at adeluise@westwhiteland.org or call 484-875-6023.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter