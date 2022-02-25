Police searching for gunman on bicycle who allegedly shot driver in face in West Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help with information about a West Philadelphia shooting from October 8, 2021.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 59th and Filbert Streets.

Police say the shooter was riding a bicycle in the area and appeared to be waiting for the car the victim was driving.

As the victim drove the car north on 59th Street, it was "intentionally struck by gunfire," according to police.

The victim was shot in the face but survived.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.

