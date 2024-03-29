Police searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck elderly man in crosswalk

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who witnesses say ran a red light and fatally struck an elderly man using the crosswalk.

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Grays Ferry Avenue and 30th Street around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the victim, a 64-year-old man, was using the crosswalk when he was struck by a light-colored Honda Accord traveling east on Grays Ferry Avenue.

Witnesses reported the vehicle ran a red light when it struck the victim and continued driving.

Investigators have not shared a photo of the vehicle sought in the deadly crash.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said there were nearby cameras that may have captured the crash.