Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Oxford Circle

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Oxford Circle who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.

Authorities say Jayennoa Burk was last spotted on Jan 10. near the 1000 block of Levick Street.

Burk is reportedly 5-foot-4, 200 pounds with black hair below shoulder length.

Anyone with information on Jayennoa's whereabouts is asked to call Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3153.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP