Police searching for missing elderly woman from Hunting Park

Philadelphia police are searching for an elderly woman from Hunting Park who has not been seen since New Year's Day.

According to authorities, Alberta Petrowski is believed to be between 73 and 77-yeas-old.

Police say Petrowski was last spotted on the morning of Jan. 1 near the 4200 block of Old York Road.

She is described as 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. Police say she was last known to be wearing a blue floral jacket, blue scrubs and may be barefoot.

Anyone with information on Petrowski's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3243.

