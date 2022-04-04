Police searching for suspects who allegedly fired more than 60 shots at playground in Mill Creek

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspects accused of shooting at a playground in Mill Creek.

According to police, the incident happened on March 21 around 10: 15 p.m.

Authorities say more than 60 shots were fired at the West Mill Creek Playground basketball court on the 5000 block of Reno Street.

No injuries were reported, according to investigators.

Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects who allegedly fired more than 60 shots at a playground in Mill Creek.

Police say they are attempting to locate a white SUV, possibly an Infiniti JX35, that was caught on surveillance video leaving the scene.

Anyone who sees the suspects or with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.

