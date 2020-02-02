Police searching for woman, 47, missing from assisted living facility in Middletown Township

article

Police in Delaware County are searching for a 47-year-old woman who went missing from an assisted living home in Middletown Township.

Authorities say Linda Hommes was last seen at Fair Acres Skilled Nursing Facility in the Lima section of Middletown Township on Saturday night.

She was last known to be wearing a dark blue jacket and blue pants. Police say Hommes uses a wheelchair.

Anyone with information on Hommes whereabouts is asked to call Delaware County Park Police at 610-891-5926.

