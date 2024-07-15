Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for speed board stolen from roadside in Bucks County

Published  July 15, 2024 2:42pm EDT
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
NEW BRITIAN, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a speed board they say was stolen sometime last weekend. 

The New Britain Police Department said the speed board and its solar power battery were taken from the 200 block of Park Avenue between Friday and Sunday.

Investigators shared pictures of a unit similar to the one taken, and noted that the stolen speed board is marked with the number 2.

Anyone with information about the stolen speed board should contact police.