Police: Second woman killed in hit-and-run at same Germantown intersection, driver sought

A woman is dead after police say a driver struck her on a Germantown street, then fled early Sunday morning.

Police say the 31-year-old woman was crossing the intersection at Germantown and Coulter streets when she was hit by an oncoming car around midnight.

The car, possibly a white SUV, reportedly fled the scene leaving the fatally injured woman behind. Surveillance footage is being surveyed for more information about the vehicle.

Less than two weeks ago, another woman was killed in a hit-and-run at this exact intersection.

Dia Lee, 21, was crossing Germantown Avenue on Coulter Street on June 20 when police say a speeding Tesla struck her and kept driving. The driver, a 21-year-old woman, turned herself into police and is now facing charges.

The fatal hit-and-run is being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division.



