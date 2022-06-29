Video: Police searching for suspects wanted in connection with Germantown drive-by shooting

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for suspects in connection with a double shooting in Germantown.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Monday around 8:00 p.m. on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.

According to police, officers with the 39th District responded to the shooting and found multiple people shot.

Two people were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to their arms, legs and buttocks, according to police.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police released surveillance video of the shooting which shows a black Dodge Journey traveling south on Wayne Avenue as the passenger fires at people sitting on a step.

Authorities say more than two dozen shots were fired and the car fled south on Wayne Avenue towards Abbotsford Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or submit an anonymous tip.