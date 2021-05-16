Police seek information in hit-and-run in Warrington Township

article

Warrington Township Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday.

The incident happened at approximately 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Route 152 and Upper State Road.

Police did not specify whether the individual was walking or driving at the time of the hit-and-run or any other related details.

However, police were able to provide an image of what they believe to be the front end of the striking vehicle.

The vehicle appears to be a silver or gray Honda Accord.

If you recognize the car or witnessed the crash, please contact the Warrington Township Police Department.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter