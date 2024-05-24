Police seeking suspect in multiple cell phone store robberies

article

Police are searching for a Philadelphia man under an arrest warrant for his suspected involvement in multiple cell phone store robberies.

Authorities say Joshua Randolph, 22, has been linked to robberies in New Jersey and Delaware.

Randolph’s last known addresses were located at the 2700 block of Wolf Street, the 1400 block of Lardner Street and the 900 block of Granite Street.

Police warn that members of the public should not approach Randolph as he may be armed and dangerous, and urge anyone with information about Randolph’s location to contact them.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.